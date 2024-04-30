AeroGarden Bounty Basic 9-plant indoor garden falls to $144 (Reg. $180), seed kits from $13

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden for $144 shipped. Down from its newer $180 price tag, with an original $300 MSRP, it spent most of 2023 coasting along pricing plateaus between $155 and $180, only hitting its $128 low during Black Friday sales. Aside from the fall to its new $180 list price, we haven’t seen much in ways of price cuts since the new year began, with the first discounts occurring in late March. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $9 and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked.

If you’ve ever wanted your own herb garden but don’t have the space outside to cultivate one, this handy hydroponic device is a perfect alternative. No soil, no mess – with its 30W LED grow lights, you’ll be able to grow as many as nine plants up to 24 inches tall. It features an automatic lighting timer to better mimic the phases of the sun throughout the day, as well as a vacation mode that tends to your plants’ continued growth while you’re out of town – all accessed via the touchscreen control panel. It also comes with an assortment of herb seed pods (including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, Mint, Chives, and Italian Parsley) that will begin sprouting within days and ready to harvest in a matter of weeks.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden features:

AeroGarden Bounty Basic hydroponic garden grows up to 9 of your favorite herbs, veggies, or flowers indoors and year-round, without soil

30W LED grow light gives your plants the full spectrum of light they need to grow quickly – up to 5x faster than in soil

Automatic lighting timer and touchscreen control panel allow for easy upkeep, while vacation mode keeps your plants healthy while you’re out of town

Adjustable grow height of 24″ and has large water bowl and grow deck

Includes the Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, featuring Genovese Basil (2), Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, Mint, Chives, and Italian Parsley

