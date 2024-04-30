Aiper Scuba 800 cordless robotic pool cleaner drops to $130 (Reg. $160) in 1-day Best Buy sale

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Aiper Scuba 800 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $129.99 shipped. Down from its usual $160 price tag, with a higher $200 list price on other sites, this particular model has seen far fewer discounts since the start of the new year than its counterpart models, with the lowest price we have seen being a drop to $100 last month. Today’s deal comes in as a 19% markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – $30 above the all-time low.

This autonomous pool cleaner is designed for pools up to 860-square feet, ideally for flat, above-ground models. It sports dual-drive motors that filters your pool’s water at a rate of 22 GPM for up to 90 minutes at a time. The hydro dynamic design allows it to flow through your pool as it propels across the pool floor, with it auto-parking near the wall when its battery is low or cleaning is finished. It also features a quick drainage release that purges 80% of the stored water in 15 seconds for faster retrieving and less water-logged transport. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a bigger and more powerful model that can cover twice as much area, check out the ongoing deal on the new Aiper 2024 Scuba S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner that is designed for both above-ground and in-ground pools up to 1,600-square feet in size. It utilizes the company’s WavePath 2.0 navigation technology that ensures maximum cleaning coverage alongside four modes to choose from (floor, wall, floor and wall, or Eco), with the Eco mode keeping its on a periodic cleaning schedule that goes to work for 45 minutes every 48 hours before switching over to low power mode. And be sure to also head over to our Home Goods hub for all the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Aiper Scuba SE S800 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

Hydro Dynamic Design Enhances PerformanceThe S 800’s hydrodynamic design allows the device to flow through your pool as it propels across the pool floor, picking up dirt and debris, while dedicating that saved power to the S 800’s cleaning capabilities.

Powerful Cleaning PerformanceThis small but mighty pool cleaner is an aquatic workhorse, cleaning up to 90 minutes and filtering 22 GPM (83 LPM) of your pool’s water, all while storing more debris in its two-liter filter box. The powerful dual-drive motors are ready to conquer even the toughest cleaning jobs for pools up to 860 square feet (80 square meters).

Audio Alert SystemYou’re always in the know when it comes to your pool cleaning, thanks our easy-to-understand audio alerts. S 800 owners will always know the status of their device, no matter what.

Quick DrainageRetrieving your device is now easier than ever, a newly improved sophisticated water purging system drains up to 80% of stored water in just 15 seconds, making the S 800 ultra-portable.

One-Click ActivationAiper has made every effort to make cleaning simple. So we designed the S 800 with a sleek, simple One-Click activation setup. Simply turn the device on, place it in your pool, and watch cleaning perfection happen right before your eyes.

Auto-ParkingSimplicity and convenience come together in the S 800 with its auto-parking capabilities. Because not every time is a time for a jump in the pool, the S 800 will automatically park near the wall of your pool when the battery is low, or cleaning is finished.

CordlessEliminate hassle, tangles, and trips by joining the times and cutting the cord. The S 800 is completely cordless, making it lighter, more portable, and easier to store than those outdated corded cleaners.

