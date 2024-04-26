Aiper Scuba S1 robot cleans up to 1,600-square foot pools all summer long at $560 (Save $140)

Amazon is offering the new Aiper 2024 Scuba S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $559.89 shipped as limited and extended Earth Day sales. Normally fetching $700 since its release in March, today’s deal is the second official discount that is piggy-backing off the first drop to $580 from two weeks ago, giving you a $140 in savings and hitting a new all-time low. The new Aiper Scuba S1 is designed for both above-ground and in-ground pools up to 1,600-square feet in size. It sports a brushless drain motor that “prolongs energy efficiency” by cleaning and filtering up to 80 gallons-per-minute, as well as caterpillar treads for greater surface contact, maneuverability, and obstacle traversal along your pool’s floor and walls. It utilizes the company’s WavePath 2.0 navigation technology that ensures maximum cleaning coverage alongside four modes to choose from (floor, wall, floor and wall, or Eco), with the Eco mode keeping its on a periodic cleaning schedule that goes to work for 45 minutes every 48 hours before switching over to low power mode. This cycle repeats multiple times throughout a single week to maintain a clear and swim-ready pool. Head below to learn more.

More Aiper Earth Day discounts:

If you’re looking for autonomous cleaning for the inside of your home as well, check out our past coverage of the Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop that is currently discounted to $450. It utilizes 4,300Pa of suction power alongside sonic mopping technology that delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute. It also features a self-washing system with hot air drying as well as a 2.1L dustbin that you won’t have to worry about emptying it for up to 60 days. If you’re hoping for something far more advanced, check out the ongoing deal for Roborock’s newest S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop with RockDock Ultra that is sitting at its all-time lowest price. And be sure to also head over to our Home Goods hub for all the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Aiper 2024 S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

Optimal Cleaning Performance: Experience the pool cleaning power of the Aiper Scuba S1 pool vacuum robot’s powerful suction and dynamic scrubbing capabilities. An ultimate robotic pool cleaner for pool’s floor, walls, and waterline. The generously sized filter basket efficiently traps both large debris and fine particles and provides you with crystal-clear water for a pristine pool experience.

Upgraded WavePath Navigation 2.0: We’ve taken WavePath Navigation to a whole new level on Scuba S1 by optimizing cleaning routes of the cordless pool vacuum to cover the entire pool while minimizing cleaning time by following an intelligent path, avoiding unnecessary overlaps and miss.

Caterpillar Treads for Superior Mobility: Equipped with durable caterpillar treads, the Aiper Scuba S1 pool vacuum for inground pools features excellent capabilities, making easy work of drains, steps, corners and other uneven terrain. Our pool cleaner robot’s treads provide stability, prevent slipping, and ensure your pool robot cleans the entire pool, all with ease.

Four Cleaning Modes: Auto, Eco, Floor only, Wall only – these four cleaning modes of Aiper swimming pool vacuum allow you to tackle the cleaning job thats right for your pool. Auto Mode combines wall, waterline, and floor cleaning for a comprehensive cleaning of your entire pool. Eco Mode provides a hassle-free periodic cleaning every 48 hours, for 45 minutes, for an entire week.

All Types of Pools: Meet the Scuba S1 robotic pool cleaner, your ultimate solution for inground and above ground pool cleaning. Whether you own a round, kidney, rectangle, or uniquely shaped pool – constructed with vinyl, concrete, tile, or fiberglass, the Scuba S1 pool vacuum robot effortlessly cleans all types of pools up to 1,600 Sq. Ft.

Peace of Mind :The Scuba S1 cordless robotic pool cleaner comes with a 2-year warranty. Dive into worry-free pool maintenance, knowing that your investment is backed by our commitment to quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!