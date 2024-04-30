Amazon’s Columbia Flash Sale offers up to 55% off hundreds of styles from $8 Prime shipped

Amazon’s Columbia Flash Sale offers up to 55% off styles for the entire family from $8 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. The most notable item from this sale is the Hart Mountain Quilted Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $33 and originally sold for $65. This pullover is available in nine color options and the fleece material promotes comfort. It’s a great layering piece that you can style year-round and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, and more. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s currently offering up to 75% off original prices.
Our top picks for men include:
- Inner Limits Iii Jacket $65 (Orig. $100)
- Delta Ridge Down Jacket $88 (Orig. $150)
- Hart Mountain Quilted Hoodie $33 (Orig. $65)
- Tackle PFG Fish Flag Long Sleeve $26 (Orig. $45)
- Standard Slack Tide Hybrid Water Short $39 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Switchback Lined Long Jacket $66 (Orig. $100)
- Autumn Park Down Mid Jacket $88 (Orig. $220)
- Sparks Lake Ii Jacket $67 (Orig. $119)
- Joy Peak Vest $69 (Orig. $130)
- Chatfield Hill Ii Jacket $59 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
