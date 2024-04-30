Amazon’s Columbia Flash Sale offers up to 55% off hundreds of styles from $8 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
55% off from $8

Amazon’s Columbia Flash Sale offers up to 55% off styles for the entire family from $8 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. The most notable item from this sale is the Hart Mountain Quilted Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $33 and originally sold for $65. This pullover is available in nine color options and the fleece material promotes comfort. It’s a great layering piece that you can style year-round and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, and more. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s currently offering up to 75% off original prices.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor now $1,2...
Govee’s smart rice cooker offers 6-in-1 functiona...
8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect Xbox, Switch, and PC gam...
Matter support headlines Govee’s new addressable RGB ...
Go quick! Land a Best Buy ‘open-box excellentR...
Therabody’s Theragun Sense massage gun hits new $...
Ninja’s Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Mak...
Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Dream Town,...
Load more...
Show More Comments