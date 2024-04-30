Govee’s smart rice cooker offers 6-in-1 functionality for new $55 low (Reg. $100)

Mother’s Day is on the horizon and approaching fast, and to better help you pick out the best gifts for the person who gave you life, the official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its 6-in-1 Smart Rice Cooker for $54.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 45% off coupon. Down from its usual $100 price tag, this appliance has seen few discounts since its release in September, with most of them repeating to the same former $80 low that began during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $45 markdown off the going rate that lands as a new all-time low.

This 1,000W rice cooker sports a large 5L capacity that can cook enough food for five to eight people with its 6-in-1 functionality as a rice cooker, a slow cooker, a sauté pan, a steamer, a scale, and a food warmer – with plenty of wiggle room between them for DIY recipes. You’ll have full control via the selection dial working alongside the large, digital LED display – you can also control it via the companion app or go hands-free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant. The app also gives you access to 33 customized recipes, with step-by-step prompts to guide you through the process, right up to plating. Head below to learn more.

More Govee smart devices seeing discounts:

For more Mother’s Day gift ideas, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Therabody massage devices seeing discounts, like the Theragun Sense, a scientifically-proven massage gun that helps to relieve aches and pains while also improving sleep. When you’re done shopping the above deals, head over to our Smart Home hub for ways to upgrade your home’s smart capabilities for easier living, or there’s also our Home Goods hub for the best discounts on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Govee 6-in-1 Smart Rice Cooker features:

Large Capacity & Quick Cooking: This 5L large capacity rice cooker meets various cooking needs and cooks enough food for 5-8 people. Featuring 1000W high-power heating to quickly complete frying and pre-processing to shorten cooking time.

Effortless Operation: Uses an adjustable rotation button with a digital panel and large LED display for convenient function switching and easy cooking process tracking. Maintain accurate measurements with three weighing units: g, oz, and lb.

Smart App & Voice Control: Use the app to connect to the smart rice cooker, allowing users to adjust the cooking process when their hands aren’t free, making it simpler and smarter. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Customized Recipes: Try one of our 33 customized recipes on the app and follow the app’s prompts to complete the cooking process. The control panel can achieve time slot appointments while the app can achieve time point appointments.

Safe and Reliable: The smart rice cooker is made of high-quality materials and has multiple safety measures, such as overheating protection, ensuring the safety and reliability of the cooking process. Use it with confidence and enjoy cooking.

Easy to Clean: Includes a non-stick rice spoon, a 1.2mm thick non-stick inner pot, a detachable Inner Lid, and a detachable water collection box. Accessories are easy to clean and dishwasher safe(except Inner lid). Each surface that comes in contact with food is safe to use.

6-In-1 Functionality: This multi-functional appliance functions as a rice cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, steamer, and food warmer.

