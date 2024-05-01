Elevation Lab debuts its ‘first’ leather custom snap-closure AirTag wallet mount at $9 (30% off)

As many 9to5Toys readers will already know, Apple AirTag trackers are a popular item around here and so are the Elevation Lab mounts, cases, and holders for them. The brand creates some of our favorite AirTag accessories and we have just spotted a deep 30% launch deal on one its latest. The brand is ready to add to its growing lineup of TagVault AirTag holders with its new Leather AirTag Wallet Mount that is now available with a special launch deal starting from $9 Prime shipped on its official Amazon storefront. Head below for more details. 

New Elevation Lab Leather TagVault AirTag Wallet Mount

Elevation Lab is positioning its new TagVault AirTag Wallet Mount as an option for folks that carry wallets its card-style holder won’t fit into. It takes on the form of a more typical teardrop form-factor, made of “genuine leather” and designed with the brand’s reliable adhesive (a 3M adhesive that reaches its full strength after being in place for 48 hours) to stick to your leather wallet, leather purse, bag, or otherwise. 

Elevation Lab describes its latest TagVault as the “first AirTag wallet mount,” which sounds slightly odd considering we have seen tons of AirTag wallet solutions. But It seems it is referring to the specific shape, style, and adhesive nature of the new AirTag Wallet Mount. 

The leather construction houses a metal snap closure that keeps the AirTag from sliding out and a design made to stick to the outside of your wallet to avoid bulk, it would appear:

I guess there’s nothing overly ground breaking here – no waterproofing, magnetic action, and so on, just a solid option for folks looking for something in this form-factor to work with existing leather bags, wallets, and accessories. All things considered, at these prices, you might as well as go with a brand name that sits somewhere at the top of our list of the best AirTag accessory makers out there anyway. 

