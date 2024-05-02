Amazon Mother’s Day tech sale up to 50% off: Echo smart speakers, Fire TV, more from $15

Mom’s big day is fast approaching and Amazon has now gathered up a host of its in house gear with some notable price drops. The new Amazon Mother’s Day section is offering up to 50% off a wide range of its smart speakers, Fire TV displays, routers, smart home gear, and accessories for its Echo lineup. This is a great chance to land mom some sweet smart tech with Alexa voice command action for listening to tunes around the house, checking the weather, mounting Echo speakers with official Made for Amazon stands, landing a new smart TV, or even automating electronics with smart home gear. Pricing kicks off from around $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 with plenty of time left to ensure it all arrives for mom’s big day this year. You can find all of the gear on sale right here, but we have also included some highlights down below as well.

Amazon Mother’s Day sale – Echo smart speakers

Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV displays, smart home gear, and more

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker features:

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space. Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App. Have Alexa set timers, check the weather, read the news, re-order paper towels, make calls, answer questions, and more.

