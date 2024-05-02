Amazon offers Kendra Scott jewelry up to 25% off that’s perfect for Mother’s Day gifting

Ali Smith
AmazonFashionKendra Scott

Amazon is currently offering up to 25% off Kendra Scott jewelry including necklaces, bracelets, rings, and more. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Chantal Beaded Bracelet that’s currently marked down to $40 shipped, which is $20 off the original rate. This bracelet easily elevates any outfit and the layered look is very on-trend this season. It would make a perfect gift for Mother’s Day and you can choose from a gold or rose gold design. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, Backcountry’s Pre-Summer Sale offers up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

