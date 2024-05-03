Save up to $500 on Cricut crafting and DIY machines from $49: Cutters, heat presses, more

Amazon has now launched a new sale event featuring the Cricut cutting, crafting, and DIY machines and accessories. The brand’s unique at-home DIY machines range from heat presses for t-shirts and tote bags, to the more pro-grade Autopress that is now up to a whopping $500 off the MSRP, and the home crafting-ready Joy cutter for creating personalized cards and trinkets of all sorts. Today’s deals also include some accessories for each of them with offers starting from $49 shipped and up 60% in savings. You’ll find all of the Cricut deals on tap today over on this landing page alongside some highlights down below – all of the offers listed after the jump are either matching or undercutting our previous mentions by as much as $100.

Amazon Cricut sale:

And if you’re looking to upgrade your Mac to plan out your upcoming Cricut DIY and crafting projects, you might as well score on a deal on one and our curated hub is the best place on the internet to do so. From Apple’s latest to deep clearance pricing on previous-generation machines, it’s all there waiting for you

Cricut Autopress Heat Press features:

Get professional-grade results with Cricut Autopress, an automated heat press, featuring a large 15 in x 12 in (38 cm x 30 cm) ceramic-coated heat plate with edge-to-edge heat up to 400º F (205º C). Only Cricut Autopress has Zero Effort operation that lets you close the machine & engage the motor with just two fingers for perfect pressure every time. Dial in precise time & temperature and create one-touch presets with the control pod. Designed with extra-wide clearance, fan-assisted airflow, and auto-off, Cricut Autopress is perfect for projects in bulk. Cricut Autopress is compatible with major brands of iron-on/HTV, Infusible Ink, and sublimation materials. Includes unique, nonslip silicone Cricut pressing mat to eliminate moisture and distribute heat. 

