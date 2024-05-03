ESR’s Apple Pencil alternative with magnetic charging is back down at $24 in various colors

The official ESR Amazon storefront is once again giving folks a chance to score a notable deal on its Digital Pencil Pro for iPad down at $24.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 in the white, dark silver, and silver colorways. This one landed on Amazon last summer with the silver variants hitting earlier this year. Originally $40, it now carries a regular price at $35 directly from ESR where it is on sale for $27. Today’s deal comes within cents of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since launch to deliver an affordable Apple Pencil alternative. There are plenty of inexpensive options out there, but this one fetches slightly more because of its wireless charging action “on all iPads with a magnetic connector” – it does also include USB-C charging as well. You’ll find what ESR calls an “active nib” on one end for writing and drawing alongside a capacitive tip option for “easier swiping and clicking.” This model boasts tilt sensitivity tech for “thicker lines and shading by tilting the angle of the nib” as well. Head below for more details.

For those who might not need some of the higher-tech functions found on Apple Pencil and ESR’s Digital Pencil Pro for iPad, something more affordable and basic might do the trick instead. The elago Premium Aluminum Stylus Pens have always stood out for me with metal builds and a chunky, grippy design. They also start at $15 Prime shipped and come in a range of different colors to match your vibe.

If you would prefer to go with the real thing instead, Apple’s digital iPad stylus is also on sale right now. The Apple Pencil with USB-C happens to be sitting back down at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon – you can score one right now for $69 shipped with all of the details you need waiting in our previous deal coverage right here.

ESR Digital Stylus Pen for iPad features:

Magnetic Charging: fully supports wireless charging on all iPads with a magnetic connector, so you can enjoy a faster, more convenient way to power up; included Pencil charger for iPads without magnetic charging

Smooth and Precise: draw and write with smooth complete lines, no lag, and perfect precision, as naturally as you would with a real pen or pencil on paper; doesn’t need to be paired via Bluetooth, so you can start creating right away

Dual Active/Capacitive Ends: get the best of both worlds with an active nib on one end, for precise writing and drawing, and a capacitive tip on the other, for easier swiping and clicking

Tilt Sensitivity: create thicker lines and beautifully realistic shading by tilting the angle of the nib while resting your hand comfortably on the screen thanks to full palm rejection support

