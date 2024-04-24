Apple Pencil with USB-C returns to all-time low of $69 with one of its first discounts

Reg. $79 $69

Apple Pencil 3 might be around the corner, but those who won’t be upgrading can save on another one of the latest iPad accessories. Amazon is now offering the new Apple Pencil with USB-C for $69 shipped. This is down from $79 and marking only the third discount so far. It just launched last fall and is matching the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the best since back in February and $2 under the Black Friday discount last holiday season. Dive into our launch coverage for a rundown of what to expect, or head below the fold to see how it compares to the ongoing Apple Pencil 2 offer.

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C arrives as a more affordable stylus to use with the latest iPads. It sports the same build as the second-generation model that preceded it, just without some of the frills. There’s no magnetic charging, instead relying on the USB-C port that gives the accessory its name. It’ll still connect onto the side of your tablet with a built-in magnet, though, and makes another trade-off with the exclusion of pressure sensitivity.

By comparison to the rest of the lineup, the USB-C Apple Pencil actually makes a bit more sense for budget-friendly shoppers – at least now that it’s on sale. The flagship Apple Pencil 2 has an MSRP of $129 but is regularly on sale. Right now, it has dropped down to $115 on Amazon. But now that there’s an even larger gap with today’s discount, there’s a bit more room to justify Apple’s decision to release the more affordable stylus.

Apple Pencil with USB-C features:

Apple Pencil (USB-C) is perfect for taking notes, sketching, marking up documents, journaling, and more. It delivers pixel‑perfect precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity. So it’s as natural to use as a pencil. It pairs and charges via a USB-C Charge Cable. It magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage. Apple Pencil (USB-C) supports Apple Pencil hover when used with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation).

