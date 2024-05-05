Apple’s upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case back down at $180 (Reg. $250)

After the deal we spotted on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 at the tail end of last month quickly jumped back up in price, Amazon is now once again offering them down at $179.99 shipped. The regularly $249 AirPods Pro 2 are now 28% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find in new condition. Today’s deal comes within $1 of both our last mention and the Amazon all-time low. This is the latest iteration of Apple’s pro buds, complete with the USB-C port built into the refreshed MagSafe charging case that made its first debut during Apple’s 2023 September event. And this is one of only a handful of times we have tracked them in the $180 range since last fall – today’s deal also comes within $18 of the $161.99 Geek Squad Certified Refurbished listing right now. Our coverage over at 9to5Mac takes a look at the updated features and we will dig in down below as well.

Joining all of the headliner features from the original iteration of AirPods Pro 2, including the enhanced audio reproduction and active noise cancellation, Spatial audio support, U1 chip-powered Apple Find My location tracking, and Hey Siri voice command prompts, the highlights on Apple’s latest come by way of the aforementioned USB-C port on the MagSafe charging case – up to 30 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled – and the software-side of things.

Adaptive EQ tunes audio to your ears based on how the AirPods fit, while Personalized Spatial Audio joins the H2 chip and Apple’s Transparency mode to “minimize the intensity of loud noises like sirens or power tools — so you can comfortably hear the world around you.” AirPods 2 can automatically enable Transparency mode when they detect your trying to speak to someone and the all-new Adaptive Audio “intelligently tailors noise control to your environment” for a more effective level of immersion with your content.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever.

