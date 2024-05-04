Beats Studio Buds+ with ANC now start at just $75 (Geek Squad refurb), or $130 new

Just after going hands-on with the new Beat Solo 4 over at 9to5Mac and with the more entry-level Beats Solo Buds now in the pipeline for release this summer, we are tracking some notable offers on the Beats Studio Buds+ with active noise cancelling at $129.99 shipped, or down at $74.99 shipped in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition. As far as the new listings go, this is a straight up $40 off you’ll find at both Best Buy and Amazon right now on the transparent, ivory, and black/gold set. On the certified refurbished side of things, this is $25 under our previous Woot Grade A refurb mention and the lowest price we can find for a set of Beats Studio Buds+. The Geek Squad units are “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.” Hit the jump for more details.

The Beats Studio Buds+ landed at this time last year as the brand’s flagship offering, boasting active noise cancelling (ANC) tech and a Transparency mode to flip between immersive, zoned-in listening and hearing the environment around you. The 36 hours of battery life combine with one-touch pairing and a “robust set of native Apple and Android features” for what you might consider a more platform-agnostic approach than AirPods. We said the Beats Studio Buds+ are the “transparent AirPods we wish Apple would make” in our hands-on review.

Be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of JBL’s Soundgear Sense set if you’re interested in some open earbuds, and then scope out more of this weekend’s best in-ear headphone deals and some of the latest releases below:

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

