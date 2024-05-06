MAREY Power Pak 12kW electric tankless water heater covers small homes for new $118 low

Update: Amazon has dropped the price to a new all-time low of $118.08 shipped.

Amazon is offering the MAREY Power Pak 12kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $120.83 shipped. Down from its $230 price tag, it saw regular discounts every one to two months throughout 2023, with the largest of them taking costs down to $138 in October. Since the new year began, deals on this unit have slowed, with one last month seeing a drop to $130. Today’s deal comes in as a 47% markdown off the going rate that gives you $109 in savings and lands at a new all-time low. This 220V tankless water heater is an ideal solution for those needing an affordable device more tailored for apartments and smaller homes, like a cabin or tiny house – or even as a point of use in commercial and industrial applications. It provides a maximum of 2 points of use and up to 2.2 GPM at 35-degrees Fahrenheit temperature rise. It features a backlit LCD display for easy temperature selection, with a simple installation and electrical connection process. It is not recommended for elevations above 2,000 feet.

If you’re looking for a much larger and more powerful unit, Amazon is also offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $399, down from $749. This 240V water heater has a 6-gallon capacity. It is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being “99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.” Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

For singular under-sink needs, check out our past coverage of the ongoing deal for the Bosch Thermotechnology Tronic 4000 6.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater. It is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more commercial/residential sinks and and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for more deals on other electric water heaters, EVs, power stations, and more.

Power Pak 12kW Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Bare element heating technology: provides fast heating and offers liming formation protection

Unit provides 12 KW – 220 volts with a maximum of 2 points of use application

Operates with a mininum flow rate of 0.54 GPM, ideal for apartments, cabins, tiny houses or as a point of use in a wide range of home and light commercial applications

Special Features: Fast Heating, Electronically Controlled, Constant outlet water temperature

German technology alloy bare element

