Bosch Tronic 4000 6.5kW electric tankless under-sink water heater falls to $158 (Save $92)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Thermotechnology Tronic 4000 6.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $158.40 shipped. Down from $250, it spent the first half of 2023 keeping between its MSRP and $200. It wasn’t until Labor Day sales that we saw it drop further to its former $160 low, which we didn’t see beaten until March when its fell to the new $154 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate that gives you a solid $92 in savings and returns costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked. This 6.5kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more commercial/residential sinks. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It boasts a 96% thermal efficiency rate with no standby heat loss, saving you time, water, and money.

If you’re looking for something bigger and more powerful, Amazon is also offering the Eemax 240V 27kW Tankless Electric Water Heater for $405, down from $699. This 240V device provides continuous hot water at a flow rate of 2.7 GPM to 6.6 GPM to multiple sources, depending on the inlet water temperature of your region. For example, with an inlet temperature of 47 degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll get hot water for two water saver shower heads, whereas with an inlet temperature of 77 degrees, you’ll get enough hot water for four water saver shower heads and one hand washing sink simultaneously. Keep in mind, this model will require three 40A breakers, a wire gauge of 3X8 AWG, and a 3/4-inch NPT connection.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other electric water heater brands, power tools, EVs, solar generators, and more.

Bosch Tronic 4000 6.5kW electric tankless water heater features:

6.5 KW TANKLESS WATER HEATER: Designed specifically for point of use applications to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water for one or more commercial or residential sinks

COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT: Effortlessly fits under sinks

GREAT FOR LOW-FLOW FAUCETS: With as low as a 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, it’s perfect for commercial low-flow faucets in shopping malls, airports, stadiums, offices, and more

EFFICIENT AND DURABLE: 96% thermal efficiency with no standby heat loss to save you time, water, and money, and comes incased in a durable white plastic housing that blends in with existing décor

EASY TO MAINTAIN: Because the heater runs on electricity and doesn’t hold any water, there is no venting and virtually no maintenance required

