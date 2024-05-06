Score a copy of Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows down at just $30 this week

Update: The deal below is live once again from now through May 12, 2024.

Microsoft Office is a proven and generally favorite suite of tools for managing communications like emails, creating content like written documents and spreadsheets, and keeping up with projects. For those who are looking to save on a reliable version of this suite of software applications, consider this limited-time deal. 

During a limited-time price drop running through 11:59 PM PT on April 30th, you can get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Home & Business 2019 for Mac for $29.97 (Reg. $229)

Each license is good for immediate download upon purchase on one computer. Each will also include all of these proven programs: 

  • Microsoft Word 2019 
  • Microsoft OneNote 2019 
  • Microsoft Outlook 2019 
  • Microsoft Excel 2019 
  • Microsoft PowerPoint 2019

If you get the Windows version, then you will also get Publisher and Access with your download. Both deals offer users indefinite ongoing access to a great customer support team. 

Discover what has made Microsoft Office endure for so long as a leader in business and educational computing. This deal is rated a remarkable average of 4.5/5 stars on average by verified purchasers. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity. 

Set your computer up with a proven version of Microsoft Office. Get a lifetime license for the following rate through 11:59 PM PT on April 30th only: 

StackSocial prices subject to change.

