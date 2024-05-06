NordicTrack Smart Rower lets you follow workouts with 22-inch display at $884 ($715 off)

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack Smart Rower for $883.70 shipped. Down from $1,599, this rowing machine has seen consistent discounts over the last year, with the largest of them being from September’s sales events that dropped costs to the $683 low. The trend continued into the new year, albeit at smaller rates, with prices bouncing between its MSRP and $1,053 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a larger 45% markdown off the going rate that gives you $715 in savings and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 22-inch HD interactive touchscreen display, you can stream on-demand iFIT workouts tailored for whatever level of exercise you desire. With your purchase of this smart rower, you’ll also receive a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership, valued at $39. You and four other users will gain access to the entire library of global workouts as well as live studio classes. You’re instructors will also be able to auto-adjust your rower’s resistance for an optimized workout that meets your goals and realistically simulates famous bodies of water.

For a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Echelon Row for $600, down from $1,000. Featuring a foldable design for easier storage, a tablet/smartphone holder that both swivels 90-degrees and flips 180-degrees, an easy-gliding seat, as well as handlebars with resistance controls offering 32 silent magnetic resistance levels, you’ll receive low-impact workouts that are as challenging as they are dynamic. Like the deal above, you’ll also receive the added bonus of a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership which gives you access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes led by top instructors through the Echelon Fit App.

And after a good workout, what’s better than a relaxing massage to soothe those sore muscles? Check out our coverage of the variety of Therabody massaging devices that are seeing ongoing discounts ahead of Mother’s Day, like the Therabody Theragun Sense Percussion Massage Gun. It takes the guesswork out of your relaxation thanks to the LCD screen that provides visual cues to guide you through the most common pain relief and breathwork routines – which you can also learn and save through the companion app. You can also head over to our Sports-Fitness hub when you’re done shopping the above deals for more discounts on yoga gear, treadmills/home gyms, cycling, sports equipment, water bottles, and more.

NordicTrack Smart Rower Features:

Expertly crafted, the NordicTrack RW900 rowing machine includes a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership* that compliments your workout and provides professional rowing instruction in your home. Use your rower’s immersive 22″ HD touchscreen to browse a vast library of Studio Classes and Global Workouts, each led by a knowledgeable iFIT Trainer who automatically adjusts your resistance to optimize your exercise.

