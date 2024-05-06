Roborock’s Dyad Air wet and dry vacuum cleaner returns to $280 low (Reg. $430)

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is offering its Dyad Air Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for $279.99 shipped. Down from its usual $430 price tag, this combination vacuum has only seen three previous discounts since the new year began, with the first two dropping costs back to the former $320 low from Black Friday and Christmas sales and the most recent going further to $280. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 35% markdown off the going rate that gives you $150 in savings and lands as a return to the all-time low.

The Dyad Air vacuum cleaner provides dual cleaning solutions in a lightweight and cordless design that can provide 17,000Pa of suction power and a 35-minute battery life on a single charge. It comes equipped with a RevoBrush system that not only cleans your floors, but also cleans and dries itself automatically to ensure a hygienic standard. It features DirTect smart sensor technology which can detect dirt and dust particles as its in use and adjust its settings accordingly to make sure none is left behind. On top of its ability to tackle both wet and dry messes, its specialized design also covers the edges of your home by going flush against your walls or molding, where debris is likely to go unnoticed or unreachable. Head below for more.

You’ll also find the Dyad Pro Wet Dry 5-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner Combo for $460, down from $660. A more multi-functional device than the above model, you’ll get all the same features and performance, but with a diverse set of cleaning heads. You’ll get a multi-surface brush attachment for dirt and grime on and in your carpets, with a motorized mini-brush for collecting the dirt on your bed or furniture, as well as a 2-in-1 cleaning head for dusting and cleaning out crevices.

If you’ve instead been wanting to upgrade to an autonomous unit for your cleaning needs, check out our past coverage of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop with RockDock Ultra that has just fallen back to its all-time lowest price. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for all the other best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Roborock Dyad Air Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner features:

Vanquish Wet and Dry Messes. Dyad Air is your ultimate cleaning companion, capable of effortlessly tackling both wet and dry messes with equal efficiency. Whether it’s spilled liquids or scattered crumbs, Dyad Air ensures your floors are spotless in any situation.

Exceptional Edge Cleaning. With its cutting-edge technology and specialized design, Dyad Air excels at cleaning those hard-to-reach places. Say goodbye to dust bunnies and debris along the edges of your rooms; Dyad Air’s superior edge cleaning ensures a thorough and pristine clean every time.

Adaptive Cleaning with DirTect Smart Sensor. Dyad Air is equipped with advanced DirTect Smart Sensor technology, which intelligently detects dirt and adjusts its cleaning patterns accordingly. This adaptive cleaning approach ensures that no particle goes unnoticed, providing a consistently clean home.

RevoBrush Self-Cleaning & Drying System. Dyad Air comes with the innovative RevoBrush system, which not only cleans your floors but also cleans and dries itself automatically. This feature keeps Dyad Air in top condition, ready for action, and ensures hygienic cleaning every time.

Easy-to-Use App Control. Take control of your cleaning with the user-friendly Dyad Air app. Customize cleaning schedules, set preferences, and monitor cleaning progress from the convenience of your smartphone. Enjoy a smarter, more effortless cleaning experience.

Extreme Suction Power. Dyad Air delivers an impressive 17,000Pa of suction power, making it a formidable force against dirt and debris. No mess is too big or too small for this powerful cleaning machine.

Agile Cleaning Head. Dyad Air boasts an agile cleaning head that navigates around obstacles with precision. Its ability to swivel and adapt to your home’s layout ensures a comprehensive cleaning without missing a spot.

