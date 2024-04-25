Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and mop with 4-in-1 RockDock returns to $1,000 low

Best Buy is offering the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop with RockDock Ultra for $999.99 shipped. Down from its $1,600 price tag, it has seen few discounts since its release in early 2023, with the biggest of last year bringing costs down to $1,200 during Black Friday sales. Since the start of the new year we only saw a 1-day sale to the $1,000 low for the first time, with today’s deal coming in as a longer-term 38% markdown off the going rate that gives you $600 in savings and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This is the latest model of robot vacuums and mops from Roborock, coming with a 180-minute runtime, an upgraded 6,000Pa of suction power, and equipped with a DuoRoller Riser brush to ensure fewer hair tangles and that even the debris stuck deepest into your carpets is dislodged and sucked up. It also boasts an upgraded VibraRise 2.0 mopping system as well, giving the robot a wider cleaning zone, higher-speed scrubbing power, and consistent pressure that allows it to “clean anything and everything, from coca-cola to dried-on ketchup spills, effortlessly.”

It has been given more advanced navigation as well, pairing LiDAR technology with a new ReactiveAI 2.0 object avoidance so the robot can not only map out and plan the most efficient cleaning paths (with complete smart controls available to you) in your home, but also avoid the smallest of everyday objects it might come across while cleaning. One of the standout features of this model is the inclusion of the RockDock Ultra station that acts as a receptacle for all the debris that is collected, while also cleaning, drying, and refilling the robot’s onboard water tank. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable model of autonomous cleaning robots, check out the ongoing deal for the Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop that is sitting at its all-time low, with bundle options available as well. There’s also the ongoing 50% discount on the Yeedi vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo as well. And when you’re done shopping through these deals, head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Self-washingWashes robot mop automatically during cleanup and when finished so you don’t have to after each use

Self-dryingSafely dries the washed mop and bottom of the dock with warm air, preventing mold growth and unpleasant odors even in wet weather

Self-emptyingAutomatically empties dust and dirt after each cleanup, allowing for up to 7 weeks without changing the dust bag (Actual emptying interval will depend on use habits and environmental factors)

Self-refilling & self-cleaningRefills the robot water tank during cleanup for a maximum mopping range of over 300 sqm (3230 sqft)-free your time with the self-cleaning design that cleans the bottom of the dock for easier maintenance

Intelligent mop liftingAutomatically lifts the mop up to 5 mm, making it possible to mop floors and vacuum carpets in one run without wetting the carpet

Level up your carpet cleaningCarpet Boost+ system that’ll leave your carpet mess-free from pet hair to bread crumbs, while the hair pick-up rate increases by 30% compared to Roborock S7

PreciSense LiDAR NavigationThe brain behind your robot’s extraordinary ability. It will scan and create detailed maps to find an optimal route to clean your home, leaving dirt with no escape

Comprehensive app controlCleaning control is in your hands: Use the Roborock App to see exact mopping and vacuuming routes, adjust suction power, vibration strength, water flow, invisible walls and more

Smart suggestion for No-Go zonesAutomatically detects easy-to-get-stuck places and suggests No-Go Zones to prevent your robot vacuum from getting caught in small spaces

3D mapping3D Map allows you to accurately build your house virtually, and with the ability to add furniture, you can create the most detailed map of your house, ensuring that you get the best possible cleaning

Off-peak chargingYou can choose off-peak times to charge to save on power as well as the costs of using peak-time electricity

Voice controlAmazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support let you command your robot with the power of your voice-start cleaning with a simple voice command

Keep cleaning longerUsing its powerful battery, it delivers up to 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, helping you clean your home all at once

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!