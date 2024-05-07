Amazon clears out Apple Pencil 2 down at $79 after debut of new Pro model (Reg. $129), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $129 $79
graphical user interface

Apple’s Let Loose event has now come to end, with the unveil of the new iPad Air and Pro lineups as well as the expected new Apple Pencil Pro – all of the details on all of it are waiting for you on 9to5Mac, of course. But with the announcement of Apple’s new flagship digital writing stylus, Amazon and Best Buy are now clearing out the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen at $79 shipped. While you’ll need to purchase the new Apple Pencil Pro for use with Apple’s just announced new M4 iPad Pro or iPad Air lineup, folks sticking with their current Apple tablet can score a deep deal on the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen – it remains in the current-generation lineup with a regular $129 price tag by the way. Head below for more details. 

Apple Pencil 2 will stick around for now, remaining the flagship writing experience for all but the brand new iPad Pro and Air models that were unveiled today – it has a different charging connection. It also remains an excellent note-taking and drawing tool with all that in mind with Apple’s hover feature on the now previous-generation iPad Pro models alongside compatibility with previous iPad Air and the current-gen mini models (that are now on sale). 

But all of this also means that it appears the latest Apple Pencil with USB-C will indeed work with the new iPad Pros (due to its wired connectivity). It also happens to be sitting at the $69 Amazon low right now, or nearly 15% off the going rate. 

Everything you need to know about all of today’s new Apple announcements is waiting where they always are, over at 9to5Mac

Apple Pencil 2 features:

With pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and imperceptible lag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) makes painting, sketching, doodling, and note-taking better than ever. Attaches magnetically for wireless pairing and charging. Apple Pencil (2nd generation) works with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation); iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation); iPad Air (4th and 5th generation); and iPad mini (6th generation). Featuring a flat edge that attaches magnetically, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) allows you to change tools with just a tap from your finger.

