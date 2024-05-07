New pro models are inbound, but the beloved iPad mini 6 starts from $400 right now ($99 off)

Happy iPad event day! We are quickly closing in on this morning’s Apple Let Loose iPad event where we are expecting to see the new pro-grade tablets and a fresh take on Apple Pencil. One thing we are not expecting to see is new iPad minis, and that means that today’s deal on the 6th gen models at $99 off are worth a look for fans of Apple’s more compact and affordable form-factor. With prices now starting back down at $400 alongside deals on the elevated model, those not willing to pay full price for the potential updated version that could land much later this year are in luck. Hit the jump for more details.

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 down at $549.99 shipped. Today’s offer comes within $21 of the all-time low, dropping from the usual $649 going rate for a solid $99 in savings. The base 64GB model is also now back on sale, falling to $399.99 at Amazon in all four colors offered there from the $499 regular price tag. These deals are also matched over at Best Buy. Our hands-on review details how wonderful this form-factor truly is.

For more on everything we know, the latest rumors, and more on the potential upcoming iPad mini 7, head over to 9to5Mac for the rundown.

But as we mentioned above, it’s (almost certainly) all about the pro-grade models this morning, and you’ll find up-to-the-second coverage of today’s event right here.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

