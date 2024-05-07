Amazon Pet Day 2024 kicks off now: Up to 50% off treats, toys, tech, beds, apparel, and more

“Flap your feathers, wag your tails, flip your fins, and clap your paws,” Amazon’s annual Pet Day sale event has rolled around once again with 48 hours of deals for your furriest of friends. This year’s event will once again take place during National Pet Month with deals across a wide-range of categories geared towards your fluffy puppies, curious cats, and gorgeous goldfish, including everything from pet essentials and treats, to high-tech gadgets, toys, adorable sweaters to make them presentable for your in-laws, and more. This feature post will highlight the main sale events spanning across the Amazonverse for your pets and to help you stay “purrpared” for months and years to come with up to 50% in savings. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Amazon Pet Day 2024 – deals on toys, treats, beds, tech, and more

GPS trackers, self-cleaning intelligent litter boxes that do the work for you, and Ring’s dedicated pet locators are just the tip of the iceberg for the pet tech on sale for the next 48 hours. You’ll also find PetCube and Furbo smart pet cams, complete with smartphone-controlled laser toys and treat-tossing as well.

Pet Treats and Food deals

Joining a massive selection of treats, food, puppy games, smart remote treat-tossers, kitty beds, and toys, Amazon Pet Day 2024 will feature the first-ever Pet Day deal on new-to-Amazon Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. These custom tailored meal plans come in the form of subscriptions to ensure you always have what you’re going to need anyway, every month, sent straight to your door. And best of all, you’ll be able to save a solid 50% on your First Time Subscribe & Save purchase off the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets.

Here’s a list of some of the other highlight Amazon Pet Day deals live in the treats and food category:

Home and travel

Everything from cozy beds to travel-gear to keep them safe and sound on the road is seeing up to 50% price drops this year as well.

Pet toys deals, apparel, and more

Amazon Pet Day 2024 kicks off today at 3 a.m. ET and runs straight through until 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 9. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more updates to our master roundup and feature posts on the most exiting offers for your fur buddies.

