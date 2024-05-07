Amazon Pet Day 2024 kicks off now: Up to 50% off treats, toys, tech, beds, apparel, and more

“Flap your feathers, wag your tails, flip your fins, and clap your paws,” Amazon’s annual Pet Day sale event has rolled around once again with 48 hours of deals for your furriest of friends. This year’s event will once again take place during National Pet Month with deals across a wide-range of categories geared towards your fluffy puppies, curious cats, and gorgeous goldfish, including everything from pet essentials and treats, to high-tech gadgets, toys, adorable sweaters to make them presentable for your in-laws, and more. This feature post will highlight the main sale events spanning across the Amazonverse for your pets and to help you stay “purrpared” for months and years to come with up to 50% in savings. Hit the jump for a closer look.
Amazon Pet Day 2024 – deals on toys, treats, beds, tech, and more
GPS trackers, self-cleaning intelligent litter boxes that do the work for you, and Ring’s dedicated pet locators are just the tip of the iceberg for the pet tech on sale for the next 48 hours. You’ll also find PetCube and Furbo smart pet cams, complete with smartphone-controlled laser toys and treat-tossing as well.
- 40% off Tractive GPS Tracker & Health Monitoring for Dogs
- Up to 35% off Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy for Cats & Dogs
- 30% off PETKIT Self Cleaning Litter Box
- Up to 40% off Furbo 360-degree Rotating Smart Pet Camera Treat Dispensers
- 10% off select Ring Pet Tag Bundles
Pet Treats and Food deals
Joining a massive selection of treats, food, puppy games, smart remote treat-tossers, kitty beds, and toys, Amazon Pet Day 2024 will feature the first-ever Pet Day deal on new-to-Amazon Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. These custom tailored meal plans come in the form of subscriptions to ensure you always have what you’re going to need anyway, every month, sent straight to your door. And best of all, you’ll be able to save a solid 50% on your First Time Subscribe & Save purchase off the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets.
Here’s a list of some of the other highlight Amazon Pet Day deals live in the treats and food category:
- 40% off JustFoodForDogs Pantry Fresh Wet Dog Food
- 30% off Rachael Ray Nutrish Soup Bones Dog Treats
- Up to 30% off select Bundle x Joy Natural Superfood Grain Free Dog Treats
- Up to 30% off select Kaytee Bird Food, Rabbit Food, and Guinea Pig Food
- 15% off select Purina Fancy Feast Cat Treats & Lickable Variety Packs
- 20% off Blue Ridge Fish Food Pellets
Home and travel
Everything from cozy beds to travel-gear to keep them safe and sound on the road is seeing up to 50% price drops this year as well.
- Save 50% on Tikaton Reptile Heating Pad and Digital Thermostat Combo Set
- Save 40% on LANDEN Natural Dragon Stones
- Save up to 30% on select Earth Rated Dog Wipes and Dog Bags
- Save up to 30% off Voyager dog harnesses
- Save 25% on Coredy SL200 Robot Vacuum
- Save up to 25% on select Yaheetech Play Open Bird Cages
- Save 20% on select Outward Hound life jackets
Pet toys deals, apparel, and more
- Save up to 40% on Potaroma Dog Puzzle
- Save up to 30% on Petanim Dog Boots
- Save 25% on Reebok Dog Hoodie
- Save up to 20% on select Barkbox Plush Dog Toys
- Save up to 20% on WEST PAW Seaflex Sailz Dog Toy Flying Disc
- Save up to 20% on select Paw Paw Babe Cat Balls & Catnip Toys
Amazon Pet Day 2024 kicks off today at 3 a.m. ET and runs straight through until 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 9. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more updates to our master roundup and feature posts on the most exiting offers for your fur buddies.
