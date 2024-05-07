Amazon Pet Day 2024 kicks off now: Up to 50% off treats, toys, tech, beds, apparel, and more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSmart Home
Pet day! 50% off
Amazon Pet Day deals-2024

“Flap your feathers, wag your tails, flip your fins, and clap your paws,” Amazon’s annual Pet Day sale event has rolled around once again with 48 hours of deals for your furriest of friends. This year’s event will once again take place during National Pet Month with deals across a wide-range of categories geared towards your fluffy puppies, curious cats, and gorgeous goldfish, including everything from pet essentials and treats, to high-tech gadgets, toys, adorable sweaters to make them presentable for your in-laws, and more. This feature post will highlight the main sale events spanning across the Amazonverse for your pets and to help you stay “purrpared” for months and years to come with up to 50% in savings. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Amazon Pet Day 2024 – deals on toys, treats, beds, tech, and more

GPS trackers, self-cleaning intelligent litter boxes that do the work for you, and Ring’s dedicated pet locators are just the tip of the iceberg for the pet tech on sale for the next 48 hours. You’ll also find PetCube and Furbo smart pet cams, complete with smartphone-controlled laser toys and treat-tossing as well. 

Pet Treats and Food deals

Joining a massive selection of treats, food, puppy games, smart remote treat-tossers, kitty beds, and toys, Amazon Pet Day 2024 will feature the first-ever Pet Day deal on new-to-Amazon Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. These custom tailored meal plans come in the form of subscriptions to ensure you always have what you’re going to need anyway, every month, sent straight to your door. And best of all, you’ll be able to save a solid 50% on your First Time Subscribe & Save purchase off the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets

Here’s a list of some of the other highlight Amazon Pet Day deals live in the treats and food category:

Home and travel

Everything from cozy beds to travel-gear to keep them safe and sound on the road is seeing up to 50% price drops this year as well. 

Pet toys deals, apparel, and more

Amazon Pet Day 2024 kicks off today at 3 a.m. ET and runs straight through until 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 9. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more updates to our master roundup and feature posts on the most exiting offers for your fur buddies. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smart Home

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Roborock’s Dyad Air wet and dry vacuum cleaner re...
Stow a key, show off Apple Card, or your love for Game ...
NordicTrack Smart Rower lets you follow workouts with 2...
Samsung expands 2024 smart TV lineup today with new ent...
Android game and app deals: Loop, World Cruise Story, P...
Invest smarter with lifetime access to Tykr for $120 (R...
At just $15 each, don’t miss two Blink Mini Indoo...
Score mom some page-turners with Amazon’s holiday...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing