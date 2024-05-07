Amazon just knocked up to $200 off unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24/+ smartphones, now starting from $700

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on Samsung S24 handsets starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 at $699.99 shipped. The regularly $800 handset is now up to $200 off on Amazon in brand new, unlocked condition. Today’s deal takes the unlocked 128GB configuration in four colorways from its usual $800 price tag down to $700, or $25 below our previous mention to match the lowest price we have tracked all year. It’s only one of a small handful of discounts we have tracked since launching back in February. Our hands-on review details the experience and you’ll find even more below alongside a deal on the S24 Plus model. 

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lands as the lineup’s entry-level offering, but still delivers on a powerful feature set with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, AI features, and more. The photography assistance action joins the Circle to Search tech alongside the 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The dual cam action features 50MP and 12MP Ultrawide lenses, and don’t forget about that holepunch selfie camera on the front to round it all out. 

As promised, we are also tracking a notable price drop on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone down at $799.99 shipped. The regularly $1,000 256GB model is now seeing a straight up $200 price drop on Amazon to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal clocks in at $50 below our previous mention as well. This one ups the experience with a larger battery, 12GB of RAM, and a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate action. 

Make every day epic with S24. See a delicious-looking dish on your social feed but don’t see a recipe? Simply Circle to Search with Google to find it in seconds. Then head to a sunny farmer’s market to pick up the ingredients and see your list clearly on the bright, adaptive display of S24. Once the meal is ready, capture stunning close-ups of your dish and dinner guests, no matter the lighting, with a high-res camera and Nightography. And all the while, you can stay plugged into the moment, not the outlet, with a long-lasting battery. Do more easily with S24. Epic, just like that.

