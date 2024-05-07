Jackery flash sale takes up to 42% off power stations, bundles, and accessories from $100

Jackery has a short-term flash sale currently going through tomorrow, May 8, that is taking up to 42% off a selection of power stations and bundles. One of the notable standouts among the offers is the Explorer 2000 Pro with two 200W Solar Panels for $1,899 shipped, after using the on-page coupon/promo code MAY1400 at checkout for $1,400 off. Down from $3,299, this particular combo usually only sees discounts on occasion during big sales and holiday events, with 2023 never seeing it fall below $2,000. In the new year we’ve seen prices fall lower, first to $1,999 in January and February and then to $1,899 since March. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 42% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

The Explorer 2000 Pro offers a 2,160Wh capacity that can provide a 2,200W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in just two hours via a wall outlet or in less than three hours via six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels. It offers eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

Jackery power station discounts:

Jackery bundle discounts:

Jackery accessory discounts:

And when you’re done shopping all the above deals, check out our Green Deals hub for the best discounts on other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station features:

Fast Solar Charging in 2.5 Hours: 100% clean and unlimited solar energy with smart MPPT controller for your camping or family emergency storage. The power station can be fully charged with 6 Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels (Should be bought separately) in less than 2.5 hrs or only 2 hrs via AC wall outlet charging.

Easy to Use: The ergonomic shape of the handle grants an ease grip. And use in one touch with simple and speedy setup within 60s to enjoy outstanding charging efficiency. The Explorer 2000 PRO delivers under 53DB ensuring quiet and peaceful charging.

Safe & Reliable for Outdoor Camping: Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage.

Power Pretty Much Anything: Power 99% home appliances with 2160Wh (2200W AC output power) and 8 outlets (3*AC outlets, 2*USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2*USB-C PD 100W, 1*Car outlet). Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power to power the most of your appliances – pellet smokers, mini coolers, ebikes, refrigerators, air conditioners and more.

5-Year Warranty: Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO can be extended to a 5-year guaranty instead of 2 years for worry-free experience.

What You Get: 1*Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station, 1* User Manual, 1*AC Charge Cable, 1* Car Charge Cable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!