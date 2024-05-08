All-new Blink Mini 2 smart cam hits best price ever for today only, now just $28 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is serving up the best price ever on the new Blink Mini 2 smart camera. We had a chance to go hands-on with Blink’s latest miniature smart camera for a couple weeks ahead of its debut back in mid March, and now we are seeing the lowest yet. The already affordable $40 cam saw a brief drop to $30 directly at Amazon last month, but you can now land one at Best Buy for just $27.99. Free shipping available for My Best Buy members, or opt for in-store pickup. Currently up at full price via Amazon, this is a straight up 30% discount, the best we can find, and the lowest it has been offered for yet. Today’s deal marks down both the white and black colorways. Our review details the experience entirely, and you can get a brief overview of what you’re in for down below.

The All-new Blink Mini 2 delivers an ultra-compact, inconspicuous smart camera for indoor use. Note: You’ll need to purchase the All-new Blink Weather Resistant Adapter for an extra $10 to use the camera outdoors. It, as you would expect, delivers 1080p HD feeds directly to your smartphone or tablet with color night view, an onboard spotlight, and two-way audio talkback. Again, everything you need to know about how it all works, the value proposition here, and more is waiting in our feature piece.

And while we are talking the ultra-affordable Blink smart home ecosystem, the deals don’t stop with today’s one-day offer above. As part of its Mother’s Day sale, Amazon is now offering 50% off a wide-range of Blink gear, including the previous-generation Blink Mini at just $20 Prime shipped, or a 2-pack that drops the per-cam price to just $15. Scope out those offers right here.

All-new Blink Mini 2 features:

Mini 2 is our second generation, plug-in smart security camera that helps you stay connected to what’s happening in your home right from your smartphone.

See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, a wider field of view, and crisp two-way audio. Stream live video continuously for up to 90 minutes with a Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Outdoor use — Plug in Mini 2 outside your home with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter (sold separately or as part of a bundle) and mount with the included kit.

Motion detection — Get real-time motion alerts on your smartphone so you can react and engage from anywhere.

Smart notifications — Get intelligent alerts including person detection with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Easy set up — Install your camera in just minutes to help provide full home coverage.

