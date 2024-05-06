At just $15 each, don’t miss two Blink Mini Indoor Cameras for $30 (Reg. $65), more from $20

As a part of its Mother’s Day sale, Amazon is offering some notable discounts on a wide selection of its Blink security cameras. Our top pick from the discounts happens to be two previous-generation Blink Mini Security Cameras at $29.99 shipped. At just $15 each, this is an offer that undercuts Wyze with ease, a brand that is known for rock-bottom pricing. So how good of a deal is this? Well, when not on sale you’d generally spend $65 on two Blink Minis, which works out to 54% off. Granted, Amazon has been selling a pair of them for closer to $50 over the last few months, but even at that rate you’re taking at least 40% off. Today’s offer marks a return the the Amazon low. Continue reading for all the details on what you can expect from Blink Mini.

If you’ve been on the lookout for an inexpensive way to bolster security around your home without breaking the bank, today could be your lucky day. With Blink Mini you can capture motion clips around the clock and catch anything odd that may have happened. This can be great for keeping an eye on pets, your garage, or even your yard if you position one of these looking outside a window. Bear in mind that Blink cameras do require a subscription plan to access some of the features, but prices start as low as $3/month. You can also side-step this fee by investing in a Add-On Sync Module for $50. Once you’ve got this, you’ll be able to plug in a USB flash drive and all the motion clips will be saved there instead of the cloud. And before you make your final decision, be sure to also check out our hands-on coverage of the second-generation Blink Mini. Find more top picks from the sale below.

More Blink deals:

With Blink’s sale out of the way, it’s time to for a friendly reminder that Echo displays, speakers, Kindles, and even Fire TVs are on sale ahead of Mother’s Day. And don’t forget that you can find all the recent deals we’ve spotted at Amazon right here.

Blink Mini Security Camera features:

Monitor the inside of your home day and night with our 1080P HD indoor plug-in smart security camera with motion detection and two-way audio.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home from your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

