Enjoy kebobs, shawarma, rotisserie and more with NutriChef’s vertical rotating oven at $80

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven for $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from its $129 price tag, this appliance spent 2023 regularly fluctuating between its MSRP and a $90 annual low, completely missing out and even disappearing from storefronts before Black Friday and Christmas sales. It returned last month for the first time, dropping costs to the $90 annual low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 38% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $10, giving you a total of $49 in savings and landing it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – plus, its the first time since January 2023 that we’ve seen it fall below $90.

This easy-to-operate 110V vertical oven can reach temperatures up to 464 degrees and has an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook a huge range of recipes – particularly kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie. Despite its high-power heat, it is equipped with a heat-resistant tempered glass door and automatic power-off function to ensure safety. It even comes apart for easy cleaning when you’re finished making this a truly unique and handy tool for your kitchen. Also includes kebab rack with seven skewers.

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the latest deal on the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker that is sitting at a solid $200 off. It’s an innovative first – a kitchen countertop smoker that won’t set off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. There’s also the new Cuisinart Pomodoro Red Indoor Pizza Oven that is keeping to the lowest price we have seen so far and comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more. You can also head over to our Home Goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven features:

ROTATING VERTICAL OVEN DESIGN: Effortlessly cook a variety of dishes with this versatile oven. Its rotating vertical design ensures even cooking, perfect for kebabs, shawarma, rotisserie, and more.

PRECISE TEMPERATURE & TIMER CONTROL: Easily adjust the temperature up to 464°F (240°C) and set the timer for up to 60 minutes for precise cooking. Take full control of your culinary creations with ease.

HIGH-POWERED PERFORMANCE: Boasting a 1500 Watt heating element, this oven delivers quick and efficient cooking results. Experience energy-saving benefits without compromising on cooking speed.

SAFE & CONVENIENT FEATURES: Designed with your safety in mind, this oven features a heat-resistant tempered glass door and an auto power-off function. Its stain-resistant housing ensures easy cleaning after every use.

ALL-INCLUSIVE ACCESSORIES: Enhance your cooking experience with the included kebob rack featuring seven skewers and a grease drip tray. Enjoy mess-free cooking and explore endless recipe possibilities.

