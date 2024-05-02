Cusinart’s new pomodoro red indoor pizza oven falls to new $300 Amazon low (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the new Cuisinart Pomodoro Red Indoor Pizza Oven for $299.95 shipped. Down from its $400 price tag, this is the best price ever on this all-new colorway. We’ve seen the other colorways drop lower in price since the start of the new year, with March seeing the biggest fall to the $200 Amazon low – only beaten by a short-lived $150 all-time low at a lesser known site (that is now unavailable to purchase altogether). All-in-all, you’ll be getting a 25% markdown that lands at the fifth-lowest price overall. You’ll also find the stainless steel at $300, the black model at $300, and the matte black model sitting at a higher $353.

This pizza oven is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 17.5 inches by 19 inches by 11 inches. It is able to reach temperatures between 350 degrees to 700 degrees, and cooks a 12-inch pizza in a matter of minutes. It comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more. Along with the oven, you’ll also get a 12.5-inch heat-conducting pizza stone for delectably crispy crust, a deep dish pan for specialty pizzas, and a pizza peel to safely insert and remove your delectable creations.

If you want to expand your kitchen arsenal with more smart appliances, check out the Govee 6-in-1 Smart Rice Cooker that has six functions as a rice cooker, a slow cooker, a sauté pan, a steamer, a scale, and a food warmer – with plenty of wiggle room between them for DIY recipes. And if you’ve ever wanted your own herb garden, but don’t have the room outside to go big with it, check out the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden. This handy hydroponic device provides 30W LED grow lights that mimic the phases of the sun throughout the day so you can enjoy as many as nine plants up to 24 inches tall. When you’re done shopping the above deals, be sure to head over to our Home Goods hub for more kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven features:

QUICK & VERSATILE: Cook authentic 12″ Neapolitan pizza in 5 minutes or less* and explore other regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, and New York style pizzas, all with customized toppings. (*Plus up to 30 minutes of preheating)

VERSATILE TEMPERATURE RANGE: Engineered to reach 350°F-700°F in 20-30 minutes, this countertop oven ensures a crispy crust and perfectly melted cheese, for cooking various pizza styles to perfection and delivering the most authentic and flavorful experience.

CONVENIENT MONITORING: Equipped with a large viewing window and interior light, allowing you to easily monitor the cooking progress without opening the oven.

USER-FRIENDLY FEATURES: Integrated cooking guide provides quick reference, while easy-to-use controls and an independent countdown timer make cooking a breeze.

COMPLETE PIZZA KIT: Includes a 12.5″ heat-conducting pizza stone for delectably crispy crust, a deep dish pan for specialty pizzas, and a pizza peel for easy sliding in and out of the oven.

INDOOR FRIENDLY DESIGN: Engineered with active cooling technology, this pizza oven is ideal for indoor use, providing an efficient cooking environment.

