Bring Govee’s multi-platform, multi-color Matter light strips home from $40 today (33% off)

While we featured some seriously affordable Govee light strip sets earlier today, some of which costing no more than a couple cups of coffee (or one drink from Starbucks), folks looking for the Matter support will want to scope this offer out. The official Govee Amazon storefront now has its latest 6.5-foot M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter down at $39.99 shipped. This is a regularly $60 set seeing a solid 33% price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands on par with discounts we have tracked since release – it is matching last year’s Black Friday price and the best we have seen in 2024. A notable chance to bring home some intelligent lighting with cross-platform Matter support, you’ll also find the regularly $100 16.4-foot run on sale for $69.99 shipped as well. Hit the jump for all of the details. 

Govee’s M1 RGBIC LED Strip Light is designed to play nice with all of the other major smart home platforms. That means it will work alongside the rest of the Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings Matter gear in your setup within a unified and more simple control setup. This strip measures out at either 6.5 feet or 16.4 feet in length, delivering multi-color, animated, and voice-controlled lighting to a space near you – underneath of shelves, around the baseboards, behind furniture, and more. There’s even music syncing action here. 

But as we mentioned above, if you don’t care about Matter support, there’s really no need to spend these sorts of prices (despite the discounted rates). You’ll find longer light strips for a fraction of the price from Govee in our roundup from earlier today – I mean there’s a giant 65-foot run for $8 Prime shipped right now. 

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

