Ninja DoubleStacks with new extra large and yet, space-saving dual-basket air fryer

With so many air fryers on the market, major brands are stepping up with new and exciting ideas. Ninja, a household name in kitchen appliances, just released the first stacked 2-basket air fryer that can simultaneously cook up to four foods. Its space-saving design also has one of the highest capacities on the market, coming in at 10 quarts. The Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer is the first of its kind and is sure to turn some heads. Let’s look at what sets this air fryer apart from the rest.

Double (sometimes known as “dual”) air fryers have debuted from many brands in the last few years. These units have fryer baskets sitting side by side, which takes up valuable space on kitchen counters. For some, that may not be a big deal, but that countertop space is priceless for most consumers. The Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer solves this issue with an innovative stacked design, meaning you have the capacity of two air fryers in the footprint of one. The two baskets each have a 5-quart capacity and allow you to prepare different dishes in two different ways simultaneously.

Here are all the features at a glance:

The stacked design lets you cook double the food in nearly half the space.

Only Ninja has DoubleStack™ Air Frying Technology so you can cook four foods simultaneously.

Includes two removable stacked meal racks, allowing you to cook on two levels per basket.

The Smart Finish cooks two foods two ways and has them finish at the same time.

Match Cook syncs your cook settings across all levels for the total 10-quart cooking capacity at once.

The 10-quart capacity lets you cook two 5-lb chickens at once and feed up to 8 people.

Enjoy all your crispy favorites with little to no oil for up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

Six versatile cooking programs: Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate

The intuitive display makes setting up your meals and cooking easy.

Baskets, meal racks, and crisper plates are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Pricing and Availability

The Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer is available now for $229.99 on Ninja’s website. While this price is higher than some of Ninja’s other air fryer models and those of their competitors, the capacity and space-saving features set it apart from other air fryers. Who would this product be good for? Air fryer lovers who want the maximum capacity without sacrificing space. It would also be helpful for those with minimal countertop space who love entertaining or feeding their family quickly. I’ll be curious to see how the reviews stack up after it’s been on the market a while longer…see what I did there?

