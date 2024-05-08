Under Armour takes up to 65% off over 1,900 items from $13: Shorts, t-shirts, more

For a limited time only, Under Armour offers up to 65% off over 1,900 items including new summer styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Tech 2.0 Tiger Short-Sleeve Shirt that’s marked down to $19 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt is great for everyday use and perfect for workouts. You can choose from an array of color options and it has a breathable mesh fabric that helps to keep you comfortable. With over 1,100 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

