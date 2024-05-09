GAP’s Friends and Family Sale is live with 40% off sitewide + an extra 50% off all shorts for summer!

GAP Friends and Family Sale offers 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off all shorts. Discount is applied at checkout. Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the 8-Inch Hybrid Shorts that are currently marked down to $29 and originally sold for $60. These lightweight shorts are great for everyday wear and features a breathable fabric to promote comfort. You can choose from three versatile color options and they feature several pockets to store essentials. Best of all, the material is also wrinkle-resistant to keep you polished throughout the day. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Pique Polo Shirt $21 (Orig. $35)
- 10-Inch Vintage Shorts $24 (Orig. $50)
- 8-Inch Hybrid Shorts $29 (Orig. $60)
- Jersey V-Neck T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $20)
- GapFit Active T-Shirt $24 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Linen-Blend Button-Back Cropped Tank Top $30 (Orig. $50)
- Denim Romper $56 (Orig. $80)
- Modern Ribbed Tank Top $15 (Orig. $25)
- Linen-Cotton Textured Polo Sweater $36 (Orig. $60)
- GapFit High Rise Running Shorts $18 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
