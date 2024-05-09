Rad Power offers up to $300 off e-bikes, FREE extra battery promo, more from $1,399

Rad Power Bikes has launched its Mother’s Day sale through May 15 that is taking up to $300 off three of its e-bikes, while also giving you a free extra battery along with two of the three specific models. Leading the pack is the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike for $1,599 shipped. Down from its new $1,799 price tag since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, we’ve seen this particular model at lower rates only twice in the past – once over the last summer when it dropped to $1,399 and during its pre-order launch sale when we saw it dropped to $1,299 (which it has never returned to). This is the third-lowest price overall and the second-lowest price we’ve seen since it was released, matching Black Friday rates but with the added bonus of a free extra battery – valued at $500 – giving you $700 in total savings. Just be sure to add both items to your cart to score the battery for free with your purchase.

The RadWagon 4 sports a 750W motor working alongside a 672Wh capacity battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH top speeds for up to 45+ miles (doubled with your extra battery) on a single charge. You’ll have five levels of pedal assistance to choose from, supported by its 12-magnet cadence sensor, with a half-twist throttle for pure electric action as well. Other notable features include custom 22-inch by 3-inch tires, fenders for both tires, a water-resistant wiring harness, a 200-lumen headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display for real-time performance data and settings control – plus it even has a USB port to charge your devices while riding.

You’ll also find the RadRunner Plus Utility e-bike sitting at $1,599 as well, down from $1,799 and coming with the same free extra battery deal. This model shares much of the same features as the above model, including the USB port on the display, but still with a few slight differences. Sporting the same motor, battery, speed, mileage (doubled), and normal pedal assist levels – this one comes with a bonus zero level for manual pedaling. Its taillights have the added ability to go into flash mode for more obvious illumination at night or when parking, and it has an included 7-speed Shimano derailleur for when you go manual.

The third offer in this sale is on the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,399, down from $1,699 – and yes, this is the model that does not benefit from the extra battery portion of the sale. The main difference between this model and the RadRunner Plus (aside from the obvious frame designs) is the extended 50-mile range it gets on a single charge, the slimmer 28-inch by 2-inch tires, and the lack of any USB port for device charging needs.

This Mother’s Day sale will continue through May 15, with the free battery discount being applied automatically when both your preferred e-bike model and the battery are added to your cart. And if you plan to ever take any small children along with you for the ride, Rad Power is also offering 20% off the Thule Yepp Maxi Child Seat that is designed for children from 9 months to 6 years old. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the other ongoing EV sales that we have covered.

RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike features:

Holds the kiddos. Plus groceries. This next-level hauler is perfect for taking the kids across town or loading up at the hardware store. The electric cargo bike’s elongated frame and lower center of gravity provide stable, reliable rides, even when you’re taking full advantage of the 350 lb. payload capacity. Take a passenger (or two!) for a spin. Our family-friendly accessories get the whole gang outside.

