Today's best game deals: 7-title Metal Gear Solid Collection $25, Mario Bros. Wonder $47, more

While pre-orders on the special Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition physical package are still live, we spotted another notable deal on a collection for Switch (as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). Woot is now offering the lowest price we have seen on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 at $24.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on the regularly $60 package of Hideo Kojima stealth-action-espionage games, landing at 58% off and well under the $30 and up you’ll find at Amazon. At a price like $25, even folks that aren’t die hard Snake fans might be interested here. It contains versions of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge for your modern day console, alongside some bonus goodies in the form of digital graphic novels and more. Head below for more.

