Today’s best game deals: 7-title Metal Gear Solid Collection $25, Mario Bros. Wonder $47, more

While pre-orders on the special Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition physical package are still live, we spotted another notable deal on a collection for Switch (as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). Woot is now offering the lowest price we have seen on the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 at $24.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is matching the lowest we have tracked on the regularly $60 package of Hideo Kojima stealth-action-espionage games, landing at 58% off and well under the $30 and up you’ll find at Amazon. At a price like $25, even folks that aren’t die hard Snake fans might be interested here. It contains versions of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge for your modern day console, alongside some bonus goodies in the form of digital graphic novels and more. Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest II eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $15 (Reg. $60)
- Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- PlayStation May digital game sale up to 75% off
- Xbox digital Achievement Hunter Sale up to 60% off
- Xbox Game Studios Sale up to 60% off
- Lords of the Fallen from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $28 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!