Hisense 100-inch 144Hz U8 Google Smart TV down at $3,500 + $200 gift card ($5,200 value)

While the new Hisense smart TV lineup for 2024 has arrived, Amazon is now offering a notable price drop alongside the brand’s ongoing gift card offers on the popular 2023 models. Some folks must have the latest and greatest, but I’m not one of them, especially when it comes to smart TVs. Landing a nice deal on last year’s model sounds like a plan for me, and if you have the space for a gigantic 100-incher, Amazon now has the massive Hisense Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV down at $3,499.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy where it carries a $5,000 regular price tag, this is $1,500 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While we did see it drop to $3,000 in limited holiday sales last year, today’s deal also includes a $200 NBA Store gift card as well. The 100-inch, 2024 U7 series is listed at $5,000, for further comparison. Head below for more details.

This is last year’s top-of-the-line U8 series mini-LED from Hisense, complete with a 100-inch display and up to 144Hz gaming action that will literally bring Mario to life. The brand’s usual metal stand and “bezel-less” design are in place alongside VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 casting. This model runs on Google’s TV platform and features built-in Google Assistant voice control and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs to connect to your consoles and other gear.

The 100-inch model is understandably going to be overkill (or just way too big) for some folks. But there are plenty more compact models in the 2023 Hisense lineup that will come with the bonus NBA Store credit you can check out right here. Pricing kicks off from just $330 shipped.

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!