HomeKit automations await with meross’ Smart Temperature Controller at $36 (Reg. $55)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Temperature Controller for $35.74 shipped once the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. Until now, the lowest price has been $40, making this an excellent time to strike. And at $19 off, this is a nice markdown from the retail price. For years I’ve been steadily building out my smart home, and I cannot begin to tell you how satisfying it is to run into a problem and then be able to create a solution using a HomeKit automation. This meross offering has a built-in smart plug that you can toggle on/off when specified temperature thresholds have been met. It’s great for aquariums, antiquated heaters without a thermostat, and the list goes on. Best of all, you can use this device as a trigger for other smart gadgets in your home. As an example. if a certain room hits 72 degrees, you could turn on a fan in another room. The only limit is your own creativity here. Plus, it works with Apple Home, Google Assistant, and Alexa, making it platform agnostic device that will work no matter which ecosystem you end up using down the road. Continue reading for more deals.

Yet another deal worth considering from meross is on this rechargeable table lamp at $17.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. This one generally sticks to its $20 MSRP, early last year being the last time we saw it hit this price. Today’s offer is a match for the all-time low. While it isn’t smart, it can bring a bit of ambiance to your nightstand that you’ll enjoy in the morning and at night. A 1200mAh rechargeable battery allows you to put it anywhere without worrying about finding an outlet, which could make it super handy during power outages and more.

If you haven’t had your fill of smart home discounts, we’ve got you covered with several of the last few days. For instance, we just covered eufy’s Permanent Outdoor RGB Lights from $140, but if you don’t want to spend that much, there are a lot of Govee smart lighting deals priced as low as $8 right now.

Govee Smart Temperature Controller features:

Easy to use: The Meross smart Wi-Fi temperature controller thermostat can be controlled using device buttons, the free Meross app or voice commands. The LCD display with a backlight can simultaneously show the target temperature and the measured temperature, making it easy to read even in the dark. It supports Celsius and Fahrenheit temperature units.

Heating & Cooling – The Meross Wi-Fi temperature controller is compatible with various heating and cooling equipment such as infrared heaters, fan heaters, and refrigerators. This smart temperature controller outlet also supports Timer working mode, allowing you to set countdown timers and cycle timers to meet various requirements.

Works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. The Meross Smart Wi-Fi temperature controller thermostat can be controlled remotely from anywhere anytime using the internet.

