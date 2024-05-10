Dress up your home with eufy’s Permanent Outdoor RGB Lights from $140 (Up to $100 off)

The official eufy storefront over at Amazon is now offering 100-feet of its E120 Permanent Outdoor Lights for $199.99 shipped once the on-page $100 off coupon has been clipped. You can also score 50-feet for $139.99. No matter which route you go, you’ll be saving taking at least 30% off, with the 100-foot offering be a bit better of a deal at 33% off. You’ll save $60 or $100 depending on which solution you opt for. Today’s offer is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’re anything like me, few things are as satisfying as a tidy yard and clean-looking home. Thanks to a white colorway, you’ll be able to discretely run versatile lighting around your home that’ll likely blend in well with the soffit of your home. Once finished you’ll be to cast a soft glow all year long and around the holidays you can quickly switch to something more festive. Best of all, everything is controlled from your smartphone, taking the fuss out of outdoor lighting once and for all. Plus, you won’t have to take down Christmas lights ever again. Continue reading for more.

If you have yet to try out smart lighting, there’s nothing wrong with starting out with something more cost effective like Govee’s 65.6-foot Bluetooth RGB Light Strip for $8 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, check out with $35 or more of items shipped by Amazon to score free shipping. This is just one of the deals you’ll find in our recent Govee smart light roundup. So be sure to swing by and have a look at all of the options. One of those could be a fun gift idea for Mother’s Day with some items still slated to make it in time for Prime members.

And if you’re after something that will work with Apple’s Home app, check out Govee’s Matter light strips from $40. Finally, visit our smart home guide to find everything from a smart kettle and meat thermometer to Matter-equipped smart plugs, and much more.

eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights feature:

Dual-LED Design for Stunning Lighting: The dual-LED design has a RGB LED and a dedicated 3000K warm-white LED in each node. Choose to illuminate your walls in brilliant colors or a soft 60 Lumen warm-white light for an elegant accent.

Endless Light Themes with AI: Along with preset themes and full customization, the eufyLife App features AI-powered light design. Input any occasion, holiday, or mood, and watch as the AI crafts bespoke light effects for you.

DIY Installation: Installation is a breeze with our tape and clip installation which adheres to most surfaces effortlessly. Screws are also provided for reinforcement.

