Magic: The Gathering boosters, Commander decks, more up to 50% off in 1-day Best Buy sale

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off on a selection of Magic: The Gathering booster boxes and Commander decks through the end of the day. A notable standout for those new to Magic: The Gathering or those who have been away long enough to need a refresher, is the 2022 Arena Starter Kit for $5.49 shipped, with free shipping available to My Best Buy members or on orders over $35. Down from $11, this is a 50% markdown that is matched over at Amazon and also lands as a new all-time low to boot, beating out the lowest previous discounts by $1. The 2022 Arena Starter Kit has everything two people need to jump into MTG (or reacquaint themselves with the gameplay after so long away – especially if you’ve lost access to your past collections. I know, I know, hard to imagine, but it happens). Within the box you’ll get two ready-to-play 60-card decks, with each having five rare cards, as well as codes for online play in MTG Arena. You can learn/re-learn the rules of the game through the included Play Guide booklet or through an interactive online tutorial.
MTG Commander deck discounts:
- Fallout – Scrappy Survivors: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout – Hail, Caesar: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout – Science!: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Murders at Karlov Manor – Revenant Recon: $31 (Reg. $48)
- Murders at Karlov Manor – Deep Clue Sea: $30 (Reg. $48)
- Murders at Karlov Manor – Blame Game: $30 (Reg. $48)
- Murders at Karlov Manor – Deadly Disguise: $29 (Reg. $48)
MTG booster discounts:
- Murders at Karlov Manor 12-pack Collector Booster Box: $168 (Reg. $280)
- Murders at Karlov Manor 36-pack Play Booster Box: $105 (Reg. $175)
- Murders at Karlov Manor 9-pack Bundle: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Lost Caverns of Ixalan 8-pack Bundle: $35 (Reg. $44)
- Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Booster: $19 (Reg. $27)
- Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster: $19 (Reg. $27)
- Ravnica Remastered Draft Booster 3-pack: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Sleeve: $4 (Reg. $5)
- Murders at Karlov Manor Play Booster Sleeve: $3 (Reg. $5)
Other MTG-related discounts:
- Ravnica: Clue Edition – 3-4 Player Murder Mystery Card Game: $41 (Reg. $70)
MTG 2022 Arena Starter Kit features:
- 2 ready-to-play 60-card decks—1 White-Blue, 1 Red-Green
- 1 Magic Play Guide booklet
- 2 deck boxes
- Codes for 2 people to unlock both decks to play online in MTG Arena
- 5 rare cards—including 1 rare foil card—in each deck
- Learn to play Magic with a friend—battle in person and online
- Suitable for ages 13 and up
