Magic: The Gathering boosters, Commander decks, more up to 50% off in 1-day Best Buy sale

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off on a selection of Magic: The Gathering booster boxes and Commander decks through the end of the day. A notable standout for those new to Magic: The Gathering or those who have been away long enough to need a refresher, is the 2022 Arena Starter Kit for $5.49 shipped, with free shipping available to My Best Buy members or on orders over $35. Down from $11, this is a 50% markdown that is matched over at Amazon and also lands as a new all-time low to boot, beating out the lowest previous discounts by $1. The 2022 Arena Starter Kit has everything two people need to jump into MTG (or reacquaint themselves with the gameplay after so long away – especially if you’ve lost access to your past collections. I know, I know, hard to imagine, but it happens). Within the box you’ll get two ready-to-play 60-card decks, with each having five rare cards, as well as codes for online play in MTG Arena. You can learn/re-learn the rules of the game through the included Play Guide booklet or through an interactive online tutorial.

MTG Commander deck discounts:

MTG booster discounts:

Other MTG-related discounts:

Ravnica: Clue Edition – 3-4 Player Murder Mystery Card Game: $41 (Reg. $70)

MTG 2022 Arena Starter Kit features:

2 ready-to-play 60-card decks—1 White-Blue, 1 Red-Green

1 Magic Play Guide booklet

2 deck boxes

Codes for 2 people to unlock both decks to play online in MTG Arena

5 rare cards—including 1 rare foil card—in each deck

Learn to play Magic with a friend—battle in person and online

Suitable for ages 13 and up

