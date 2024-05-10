Magic: The Gathering boosters, Commander decks, more up to 50% off in 1-day Best Buy sale

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off on a selection of Magic: The Gathering booster boxes and Commander decks through the end of the day. A notable standout for those new to Magic: The Gathering or those who have been away long enough to need a refresher, is the 2022 Arena Starter Kit for $5.49 shipped, with free shipping available to My Best Buy members or on orders over $35. Down from $11, this is a 50% markdown that is matched over at Amazon and also lands as a new all-time low to boot, beating out the lowest previous discounts by $1. The 2022 Arena Starter Kit has everything two people need to jump into MTG (or reacquaint themselves with the gameplay after so long away – especially if you’ve lost access to your past collections. I know, I know, hard to imagine, but it happens). Within the box you’ll get two ready-to-play 60-card decks, with each having five rare cards, as well as codes for online play in MTG Arena. You can learn/re-learn the rules of the game through the included Play Guide booklet or through an interactive online tutorial.

MTG Commander deck discounts:

MTG booster discounts:

  • Ravnica: Clue Edition – 3-4 Player Murder Mystery Card Game: $41 (Reg. $70)

You can also check out our toys and hobbies hub for the best deals on products for all ages – you’ll find toys, board games, figures, collectibles, and so much more.

MTG 2022 Arena Starter Kit features:

  • 2 ready-to-play 60-card decks—1 White-Blue, 1 Red-Green
  • 1 Magic Play Guide booklet
  • 2 deck boxes
  • Codes for 2 people to unlock both decks to play online in MTG Arena
  • 5 rare cards—including 1 rare foil card—in each deck
  • Learn to play Magic with a friend—battle in person and online
  • Suitable for ages 13 and up

