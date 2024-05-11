Apple officially slashed $100 off iPad 10th Gen, Amazon takes it even further with new all-time lows from $334

While pre-orders are now live on Apple’s new mid- to high-end iPads ahead of next week’s delivery of the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro, the iPad 10th Generation still headlines the starting lineup and now, with a lower price tag. Both configurations have officially been slashed by $100, dropping the 64GB model from $449 to $349 and the 256G from $599 to $499. With the iPad 9th Gen officially discontinued, the iPad 10th Gen is the most affordable current-generation Apple tablet and Amazon has dropped the price a touch further already. Now starting from $334 with deals on both the 64GB and 256GB configurations, today we have new Amazon all-time low pricing alongside an even deeper deal on open-box units via Woot. Head below for the details.

Amazon has now dropped the 64GB Apple iPad 10th Generation down to $334 shipped. As detailed above and over on 9to5Mac, this one carried a $449 MSRP up until Tuesday of this week, Apple knocked $100 off thereafter, and now Amazon is taking it $15 further. While we have featured this model down at $349 on sale several times well before Apple did it officially, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low on brand new units with the Apple warranty attached.

This same applies to the 256GB variant – originally $599, dropped to $499 officially, and now down at $474 shipped. This is another Amazon all-time low with the full Apple warranty and current-generation support. Just note, Woot’s listing for open-box units has now dropped even lower from our previous mention to $459.99 Prime shipped. But with the open box condition, there is a reduced 90-day Woot warranty – it does “ship in original retail packaging with all original accessories” though, according to Woot.

Apple’s 10th Generation iPad features a 10.9-inch display, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/back cameras, and Touch ID, all powered by the A14 Bionic chop. It certainly isn’t going to run your next tablet Final Cut production, but it is arguably one of the best options for folks looking to score a casual current-gen iPad at the lowest possible price.

The discontinued iPad 9th Gen, however, is currently selling for $249 at Amazon if you don’t care about ongoing support. Maybe you just want to grab a beater for the kids to slobber on while they are playing games, something to watch content in the car, or maybe you just love Home Buttons?

Apple iPad 10th Gen features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

