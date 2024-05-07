Pre-orders for Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil Pro now live at Amazon

Apple’s Let Loose event was let loose on the masses this morning with the M4 chip powering the thinnest and most powerful Apple tablet to date, the all-new AirPads (yes, I’m calling them this for the time being), and Apple Pencil Pro – the only Cupertino stylus that works with its latest iPad (properly anyway). While pre-orders on all of the new gear were exclusive to the official online Apple storefront earlier today, Amazon is getting in on the action this evening with Prime shipping and official pre-order listings for all of today’s new releases. All of the details are waiting down below.

Pre-order Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil Pro at Amazon

We have all of the details on Apple’s latest iPad offerings over on 9to5Mac and, while we might see some scrappy online retailers get busy with early deals and promotions at some point, the Amazon pre-orders are now live in full force.

Secure a Ultra Retina XDR iPad Pro now at Amazon

Pre-orders on Apple’s all-new Ultra Retina XDR-equipped OLED iPads are now live ahead of delivery next week on May 15, 2024 at Amazon. Pricing on the 12MP back-side and landscape cam-equipped, LiDAR scanning, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and infamous “all-day” battery-life tablets breaks down as follows:

M4 iPad Pro 11-Inch pre-orders:

Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-Inch 256GB $999 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,199

Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-Inch 512GB $1,199 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,399

Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-Inch 1TB $1,599 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,799

Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-Inch 2TB $1,999 Or w/ cellular connectivity $2,199



M4 iPad Pro 13-Inch pre-orders:

Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-Inch 256GB $1,299 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,499

Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-Inch 512GB $1,499 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,699

Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-Inch 1TB $1,899 Or w/ cellular connectivity $2,099

Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-Inch 2TB $2,299 Or w/ cellular connectivity $2,499



New iPads are in the Air – pre-orders now live at Amazon

The all-new Apple iPad Air debuts with Apple Pencil Hover support, M2-powered performance, the new landscape front camera, and up to 1TB of storage. The Liquid Retina display lands with P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity alongside Apple Pencil and Magic keyboard action for “an immersive drawing canvas and the world’s best note‑taking device.” I have a feeling this is going to be the model for me personally (I still can’t use Logic Pro or Final Cut on anything but a desktop Mac because I’m old, I guess?). Here’s how the pricing breaks down on each configuration:

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch Amazon pre-orders:

Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 128GB $599 Or w/ cellular connectivity $749

Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 256GB $699 Or w/ cellular connectivity $849

Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 512GB $899 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,049

Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 1TB $1,099 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,249



New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch Amazon pre-orders:

Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 128GB $799 Or w/ cellular connectivity $949

Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 256GB $899 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,049

Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 512GB $1,099 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,249

Apple iPad Air 13-inch M2 1TB $1,299 Or w/ cellular connectivity $1,449



Apple Pencil goes Pro

The new Apple Pencil Pro is Cupertino’s latest digital stylus. It has a new charging situation that makes it the only Pencil of its type that will work with the new M4 Apple iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air tablets. While you could use the USB-C Apple Pencil we have on sale right here, I have a feeling most folks splurging for the new Apple tablet will want the fresh new Pro-model Pencil and you can now score it on Amazon for $129 – the same MSRP as the Apple Pencil 2 that will only work with previous-generation iPads that is now on sale for $79 shipped. The new Pro ships with the Amazon Price Guarantee, which means you’ll pay the lowest price it drops to between now and the May 15, 2024 release date no matter how much you spend right now, but I don’t think anyone actually believes it’ll go on sale before then anyway (finger’s crossed though).

Apple Pencil Pro $129

Over on 9to5Mac, as any respectable Apple or tech nerd should very well know, all of the details you need to know about the new iPads and Apple Pencil are waiting for you. Here are some must-read articles to get you up to speed:

