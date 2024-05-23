Android game and app deals: ARIDA Backland’s, Siralim, Fury of Dracula, and more

Justin Kahn -
As the surprisingly quite notable Discover Samsung Summer Sale rolls on into day 4, we are taking a break to look at the day’s best Android game and app deals. This afternoon’s Google Play drops are also joined by big-time sale pricing on Samsung’s M7 smart monitor, Motorola’s razr+ at $300 off, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals, and up to $450 off unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5 smartphones, But for now we are turning our attention to apps including highlights like ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Siralim Ultimate, Fury of Dracula, Through the Darkest of Times, Titan Quest, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game app deals. 

ARIDA Backland’s Awakening features:

To survive in ÁRIDA you will need some equipment. Use the machete and hoe for essential actions such as getting water, opening paths, or cutting a corn crop. But do not forget to have a handful of grindstones because blunt equipment is of no use! To live in the backlands you need to be wise. The fauna and flora are unusual, so try to learn the recipes available for crafting with the typical items of the region. Maybe one day you need to cross the backlands. Hunger and thirst can be very cruel in the backlands during the drought. Ask for help for the elders of your village and solve their quests to get some water and food.

