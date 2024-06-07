Father’s Day deal drops the AAWireless Android Auto Adapter under $64 (Reg. $75)

We featured the AAWireless Android Auto Adapter around here a few times, and now the Father’s Day deal has arrived. The official AAWireless Amazon storefront is now offering its Android Auto Adapter for $63.74 shipped. This model was fetching closer to $90 for the first half of 2023 before falling into the $80 range thereafter, and then to $75 at the top of this year. And now, outside of a couple Black Friday deals at $56, it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since its launch on Amazon. Hit the jump for more details.

The premise, as anyone who’s been on the hunt for wireless Android Auto support will know, is a simple one. If everything works correctly, these sorts of adapters connect to your ride, you connect your smartphone wirelessly to the adapter, and you’re ready to go. Our hands-on review details the experience but that’s essentially what you’re getting from the AAWireless model.

We enjoyed our time with this handy little device, it is a simple and effective solution for delivering wireless Android Auto action – your car needs Android Auto support in its wired form for this device to work. The compact little box features a USB-C port to connect to your vehicle and a tiny reset button should you ever need to do it. The first time you set it up, you’ll have to pair over Bluetooth to make it all happen, but it’s all automatic Wi-Fi action from there.

The AAWireless Android Auto dongle’s companion app is where you can receive OTA updates alongside some customization options and more you can learn about from our hands-in impressions.

AAWirelss Android Auto Adapter features:

Free Companion App | Customize Android Auto? Update your AAWireless device? Our free companion app provides lots of additional features to use Android Auto the way you want.

Easy Plug and Play setup | The AAWireless car adapter works out of the box. Just connect your dongle to your car’s Android Auto-enabled USB port using the included USB Type C cable.

Connects automatically via BT | Connect your phone to your AAWireless dongle via BT. This is only necessary for the very first setup.

Designed and manufactured in the EU | Made by a small company of dedicated developers.

