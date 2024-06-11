Android game and app deals: Streets of Rage 4, Airline Tycoon Deluxe, Ailment, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to also check out the price drops we are tracking on Wear OS and Android gear today as well including the Ticwatch Pro 5 Wear OS smartwatch, a new low on the 2024 OnePlus ANC Buds 3, Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter, and JBL’s Authentics smart home Google Assistant speakers at up to $200 off. As far the apps are concerned, highlights include titles like Streets of Rage 4, Airline Tycoon Deluxe, Ailment, YoWindow Weather, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Streets of Rage 4 takes forward the Streets of Rage legacy in this retro beat’em up with hand-drawn comic inspired graphics and updated mechanics.

Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.