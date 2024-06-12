Android game and app deals: Earn to Die, Million Onion Hotel, Glidey, and more

Earn to Die

This afternoon’s roundup of the best Android game and app deals is now at the ready courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking today on Google Nest Wi-Fi 6E Pro routers, the OnePlus Watch 2, and the unlocked Pixel 7 smartphone at $355. But before we dive into today’s game highlights, you’ll also want to check out this rare offer one of the best mobile controllers to play them, the latest USB-C Backbone One for Android. Down below you’ll find today’s most notable game and app deals including Earn to Die, Million Onion Hotel, Glidey, PARANORMASIGHT, and more. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Earn to Die features:

Are you ready to drive for your life? The hit online game series that has enjoyed OVER 200 MILLION PLAYS has been revamped and re-engineered for your mobile and tablet, bigger and better than ever before!

You’re stranded in a desert surrounded by zombies. With only a run-down car and a small amount of cash at your disposal, your mission soon becomes clear – to drive through hordes of zombies in order to escape… alive!

