Android game and app deals: Cyberlords, Galaxy Genome, Little Big Workshop, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s collection of Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of the Google Play store. Alongside today’s software offers, we are also tracking deals on JBL’s 9-inch Legend touchscreen Android Auto unit, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, official Google Pixel Fold Cases, Google’s regularly $999 unlocked Pixel 7 Pro from $400. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Cyberlords – Arcology, Galaxy Genome, Little Big Workshop, Screen Lock Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Cyberlords – Arcology features:

It’s the year 2173. The power of government is in decline and the world is controlled by gigantic megacorporations. People may have no political power, but they still have control over their own bodies. Powerful NanoGear implants grant superhuman abilities and transform bodies into deadly weapons. Lead your four-man team of augmented cyber-warriors on dangerous infiltration missions. Hack into camera systems and computer terminals, take over security robots and lure enemies into ambushes with mines and sentry guns. Stealth, clever tactics or brute force – the choice is yours, and remember: the future lies in your hands!

