Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, Shortcuts widget, Traffix, Undergrave, more

Justin Kahn -
Despotism 3k

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on 8Bitdo’s NES edition PC/Android keyboard, Samsung’s 2024 Smart and Odyssey gaming monitors, the ASUS dual HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 Chromebox 5, and the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $400 off. We also have a new all-time low on Samsung’s new 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 and its ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro back to one of the best prices ever. But for now we are focused on the app deals including Despotism 3k, Shortcuts widget, Traffix, Undergrave, Beast Slayer, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Despotism 3k features:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.
In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

