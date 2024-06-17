Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, Shortcuts widget, Traffix, Undergrave, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on 8Bitdo’s NES edition PC/Android keyboard, Samsung’s 2024 Smart and Odyssey gaming monitors, the ASUS dual HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 Chromebox 5, and the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $400 off. We also have a new all-time low on Samsung’s new 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 and its ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro back to one of the best prices ever. But for now we are focused on the app deals including Despotism 3k, Shortcuts widget, Traffix, Undergrave, Beast Slayer, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- SkanApp – AR PDF book scanner FREE (Reg. $20)
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder FREE (Reg. $1)
- SUI File Explorer Pro FREE (Reg. $5)
- Cartoon Craft FREE (Reg. $2)
- Despotism 3k $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Laser Tanks: Pixel RPG $0.30 (Reg. $0.50)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Undergrave -Tactical Roguelike $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- The Enchanted Worlds $1 (Reg. $3)
- Beast Slayer – Retro 8 Bit RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Sliced Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Positional: Your Location Info $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Unit Converter Lab $1 (Reg. $3)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Octa Dark – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Octacrop – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Carrot – Orange icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Ciclo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Teslagrad $0.50 (Reg. $7)
- The Quest-Isles of Ice & Fire $2 (Reg. $4)
- Arrog $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- The Quest $4 (Reg. $8)
- Charlie in Underworld $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- RPG Fernz Gate $1 (Reg. $8)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- iPeach Black – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Olympia – Cartoon Icons Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $2 (Reg. $3)
Despotism 3k features:
Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.
In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!