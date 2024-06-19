Android game and app deals: Undergrave, Arrog, Chloe Puzzle Game, Acode, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Undergrave-Android

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking today on the new OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC, the Samsung official 15W Wireless Charger Duo, JBL’s Authentics smart Google Assistant speakers, and the unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $270 off while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Undergrave -Tactical Roguelike, Arrog, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, Beast Slayer, and Acode. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Undergrave features:

Your character has 3 distinct abilities, each one being necessary for a successful run, however every one of them consumes your stamina that recovers with turns so use them wisely. Cut through the enemies in a straight line dealing damage on them if you have your sword or dodging through them if you have no sword Jump from a square to another, dealing stun effect on the enemies around if you have your sword or only pushing them if you have no sword.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Sonance MAGROCKS 2.1-Ch. outdoor speaker system returns...
New spatial audio Beats Solo 4 headphones hit best pric...
SmartCard Apple Find My wallet tracker with wireless ch...
Score some FREE Google Play credit today with the purch...
Heads-up Xbox gamers: Official Elite Controller Complet...
Moment launches massive Mega Warehouse sale: iPhone len...
First look! New LEGO Star Wars 75389 The Dark Falcon + ...
Summer is here and so is ESR’s floating waterproo...
Load more...
Show More Comments