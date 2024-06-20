Android game and app deals: Towaga, Getting Over It, Don’t Starve Shipwrecked, and more

Justin Kahn -
Towaga: Among Shadows

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is up for taking down below the fold. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking notable offers on unlocked 256GB Google Pixel 7 Pro handsets as well as the Razer Edge Kishi V2 Pro Android Gaming Tablet and the latest 512GB OnePlus 12, not to mention new all-time lows on the 2024 98-inch TCL 120Hz Google Smart TV lineup from $278. But for now it’s on to the deals and we have a notable collection headlined by titles like Towaga: Among Shadows, Getting Over It, Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, and much more. Head below to have a closer look for yourself at everything. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Towaga: Among Shadows features:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverance will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.

