Android game and app deals: Rotaeno, The Tiny Bang Story, Plancon, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Rotaeno

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Friday’s roundup of the most notable Android software deals is joined by straight up discounts and bundle offers on OnePlus Pad, price drops on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Hisense’s latest U7 mini-LED 4K Google Smart TVs at up to $500 off, not to mention Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $270 off. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Rotaeno, Majesty－The Northern Expansion, The Tiny Bang Story, Plancon, King of Dragon Pass, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Rotaeno features:

Rotaeno is a heart-pounding, thumb-tapping, wrist-flicking rhythm game that fully utilizes your device’s gyroscope for an unprecedented musical experience.
Rotate your device to hit notes as you soar through the stars. Drop into your headphones and immerse yourself in the kick beats and stellar synths of this astronautical adventure!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

