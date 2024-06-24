Android game and app deals: Residual, Space Grunts 2, Heroes of Loot 2, and more

It is now time to take a look at today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Alongside the apps, we have price drops on the latest OnePlus Nord N30, a new low on TP-Link’s Google Home magnetic wireless smart cam with free AI motion detection, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB from $720 (plus more up to $250 off). Moving over to the apps, highlights include titles like Meganoid 2, Heroes of Loot 2, Ashworld, Residual, Space Grunts 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Residual features:

In a forgotten galaxy full of strange planets, a lone explorer crash-lands on one with an ancient alien secret. Venture forth from the shipwreck across a harsh, unpredictable, procedurally generated world. Harvest food and make campfires to stay alive. Craft science-fiction survival tools like teleporters and mining devices. Unearth alien technology capable of repairing the ship. Hunger, cosmic storms, hostile plant life and the mysterious ooze are among the many obstacles you’ll face.

